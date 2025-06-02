Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Peace Talks, Ceasefire, Turkey
Edit post

Ukrainian delegates arrive in Istanbul for next round of peace talks with Russia

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 2, 2025 9:27 AM 3 min read
The head of the Presidential Office of of Ukraine Andriy Yermak (2L) attends the Turkey-U.S.-Ukraine Trilateral meeting chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (not pictured), as Ukrainian, American and Russian delegates meet for peace talks at the office of Turkish President in Dolmabahce Palace on May 16, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Arda Kucukkaya/Turkish Foreign Ministry via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Istanbul for peace talks with Russia, which are scheduled for the afternoon of June 2, Ukrinform reported, citing Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi.

Their Russian counterparts have also already arrived.

The negotiations follow the first round of Istanbul talks, which concluded on May 16 with an agreement on the largest prisoner exchange of the war but without any progress toward a peace deal.

Russia has not officially submitted its memorandum outlining peace terms, but Ukraine plans to present a detailed roadmap aimed at securing a lasting settlement.

According to the proposal, the process would begin with a minimum 30-day ceasefire, followed by a full exchange of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russian-held areas, ultimately leading to a potential meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.  The plan was reported on June 1 by Reuters, which reviewed a copy of the document.

Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya reiterated on May 30 that Moscow would only consider a ceasefire if Ukraine halts mobilization and stops receiving foreign military aid.

Speaking ahead of the June 2 talks, Zelensky reminded that Russia has not submitted its so-called peace memorandum to Ukraine, Turkey, or the U.S.

"Despite this, we will try to achieve at least some progress on the path toward peace," he added.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is leading Ukraine's 14-member delegation, which includes several figures from Ukraine's military, human rights, and legal sectors who did not take part in the May 16 negotiations.

Russian delegates will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who represented Moscow both during the first unsuccessful peace talks in Istanbul in 2022 and then again in May this year.

Security advisors from the U.S., U.K., France, and Germany also plan to attend, according to U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

Talking to the Russian state media, Medinsky confirmed that the Russian side had received Ukrainian peace proposals. Russia plans to present its memorandum only during the talks, Russian pro-state news agency Interfax reported, citing its sources.

While the U.S. and Ukraine have pushed for an unconditional ceasefire, the Kremlin has rejected it.

Instead, Moscow has regularly voiced maximalist demands that are unlikely to be accepted by Kyiv, such as recognition of Russia's illegal annexation of Ukrainian regions and withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the parts of these regions remaining under Kyiv’s control.

Trump has expressed frustration with Russia's reluctance to make concessions and its intensifying and deadly attacks on Ukraine. He has so far refused to impose additional sanctions on Russia.

The talks are taking place only a day after the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) launched a mass drone attack against Russian air bases, allegedly hitting 41 Russian bombers and disabling 34% of Russia's cruise missile air fleet.

As Trump fails to sanction Moscow, few expect breakthrough during upcoming Russia-Ukraine talks
As Ukraine and Russia prepare for peace talks scheduled for June 2 in Istanbul, few observers expect a breakthrough. While the U.S. and Ukraine have pushed for an unconditional ceasefire, the Kremlin has rejected it. Instead, Moscow has regularly voiced maximalist demands that are unlikely to be accepted by
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.