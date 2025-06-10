Israeli Foreign Ministry denies sending Patriot systems to Ukraine amid conflicting claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Israel has not transferred any Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, the Israeli Foreign Ministry told Israeli news outlet Ynet on June 10, refuting earlier claims made by its own ambassador in Kyiv.

"Israel has not transferred such systems to Ukraine," the Israeli Foreign Ministry told Ynet in a statement.

The denial contrasts with statements made by Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky, who said in a recent interview that Israel had agreed to transfer retired Patriot missile systems — originally supplied by the U.S. in the 1990s — to Ukraine.

"The Patriot systems that we once received from the United States are now in Ukraine," Brodsky said in an interview with Ukrainian blogger Marichka Dovbenko. "When people say that Israel did not help militarily, that is not true."

Kyiv has consistently pressed Western partners to bolster Ukraine's air defenses, warning that its current capabilities are insufficient to counter the scale of Russian missile and drone assaults.

The Patriot system, a U.S.-made surface-to-air missile platform, is widely recognized for its high-precision detection, tracking, and interception of aircraft, cruise, and ballistic missiles.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi has neither confirmed nor denied the delivery of Israeli Patriots to Ukraine.

"We welcome signals from Israel about its readiness to provide military assistance," Tykhyi said at a press briefing.

The Kyiv Independent contacted the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine, the Israeli Foreign Ministry, and Ukraine's Presidential Office for comments but has yet to receive a response.

According to a May 4 reporting by the New York Times, which cited four current and former U.S. officials, at least one Patriot system that was previously deployed in Israel will be refurbished and sent to Ukraine.

It remains unclear what U.S. President Donald Trump's stance is on the decision or whether the move was initiated before he took office, during former President Joe Biden's administration.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly underscored Kyiv's urgent need for more air defenses. Speaking to CBS News in April, he said Ukraine is prepared to buy 10 Patriot batteries for $15 billion to protect densely populated areas.

"We will find the money and pay for everything," Zelensky said, emphasizing Ukraine's intention to buy additional systems, rather than requesting them for free.

Despite Kyiv's appeals, Trump dismissed the request on April 14, accusing Zelensky of "always looking to purchase missiles."

Russia has carried out near-nightly aerial assaults in recent weeks. On June 9, Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched 499 aerial weapons in a record overnight attack.

Ukraine has expressed solidarity with Israel following the deadly Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, 2023, condemning the violence and affirming its support for Israel's right to defend itself.