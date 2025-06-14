Skip to content
israel, United States, Iran, Nuclear safety, Donald Trump
Israel asks US to join strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, officials told Axios

by Olena Goncharova June 15, 2025 2:13 AM 2 min read
An Iranian policeman walks past a residential building that was destroyed in Israeli attacks in Tehran, Iran, on June 13, 2025. (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Israeli officials have asked the Trump administration to join military operations targeting Iran’s nuclear program, including a strike on the fortified Fordow uranium enrichment site, Axios reported on June 14, citing two Israeli officials.

The request comes as Israel continues its assault on Iranian targets and warns that it lacks the capability to destroy Fordow alone. The underground facility, located deep within a mountain, is beyond the reach of Israel’s conventional weapons. U.S. forces in the region, however, have the necessary bunker-busting bombs and bomber aircraft to hit the site.

According to an Israeli official who spoke to Axios, Trump suggested in a recent conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he would consider joining the operation if needed. But a White House official denied that claim on June 13.

A second U.S. official confirmed that Israel had urged the U.S. to take part, but said the administration is not currently considering involvement. Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter told Fox News on June 13 that "the entire operation… really has to be completed with the elimination of Fordow."

An Israeli source told Axios that the U.S. is considering the request, and that Israel hopes Trump will agree to it.

A senior White House official told Axios on June 14 that "whatever happens today cannot be prevented," referring to the Israeli attacks. "But we have the ability to negotiate a successful peaceful resolution to this conflict if Iran is willing. The fastest way for Iran to accomplish peace is to give up its nuclear weapons program," the official added.

U.S. officials have so far maintained that Iranian retaliation must not target American forces, arguing that the current Israeli operation does not justify attacks on U.S. interests.

Israel-Iran war could provide economic boost Russia needs to continue fight against Ukraine
Israel’s “preemptive” strikes against Iran targeting the country’s nuclear program and killing top military officials could have far-reaching implications for Ukraine and could boost Russia’s ability to continue its full-scale invasion, experts have told the Kyiv Independent. Iran has been one of Russia’s staunchest allies throughout the war, providing thousands
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Olena Goncharova

10:19 PM  (Updated: )

Casualties increase as Iran, Israel continue exchanging strikes.

Iran and Israel continued to exchange attacks on June 14, more than 24 hours after Israel launched its first strikes on Iran's nuclear sites and military leadership. Civilian casualties have been reported in both countries.
4:09 AM

Three Ukrainians killed in bus accident in France, Zelensky confirms.

Three Ukrainian nationals were killed in a bus accident in France on June 13, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed in a statement on Telegram. The accident occurred in northwestern France as a group of Ukrainian adults and children was returning from an educational exchange.
