Iran's top diplomat to meet Putin in Moscow after US air strikes on nuclear sites

by Natalia Yermak and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 22, 2025 4:18 PM 2 min read
Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister, during a news conference at the European headquarters of the United Nations (U.N.) in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 20, 2025. (Fred Merz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that he plans to travel to Russia on June 22 to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin following the recent U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The statement was made during Araghchi's press conference in Istanbul on June 22, according to Associated Press.

"We enjoy a strategic partnership and we always consult with each other and coordinate our positions," Araghchi said with reference to Russia.

Araghchi also said that there is "no red line" that the U.S. has not crossed in its recent actions against Iran.

Earlier that day, Russia condemned the U.S. strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities, calling them a violation of international law and Iran's sovereignty, a statement in stark contrast to Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry urged a response from the U.N. Security Council, saying that "the confrontational actions of the U.S. and Israel must be collectively rejected."

Tehran provides Moscow with ballistic missiles and thousands of Shahed attack drones for its war against Ukraine as part of Russia and Iran's close strategic partnership.

Russia and Iran have cooperated to develop their own nuclear programs as both countries face Western sanctions. Russia supplied Iran with the Middle East's first nuclear power plant despite objections from the West.

Russia pulls its scientists out of Iranian nuclear plant, as Israeli strikes threaten decades of collaboration
Israel’s strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities have alarmed none more than Russia, the country that first brought nuclear power to Iran in defiance of Western objections. We’re “millimeters from catastrophe,” said Kremlin spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on June 18 in response to a bombing campaign that Israel launched against
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
Authors: Natalia Yermak, The Kyiv Independent news desk

News Feed

9:56 AM  (Updated: )

Russian attacks kill 5, injure 23 in Ukraine over past day.

Russia launched two Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles, an S-300 anti-aircraft missile, and 47 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, primarily targeting Chernihiv Oblast, Ukraine's Air Force reported.
