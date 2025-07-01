Skip to content
Iran summons Ukraine's envoy, warns of 'consequences' over comments on Israeli, US strikes

by Martin Fornusek July 1, 2025 9:08 AM 2 min read
Iranians hold portraits of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the country's flag during a protest to condemn Israeli attacks on Iran, after Friday prayers ceremonies in downtown Tehran, Iran, on June 13, 2025. (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Ukrainian charge d'affaires to protest "inappropriate remarks" by Kyiv regarding recent Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran, the ministry said on July 1.

Tehran threatened Ukraine with unspecified "consequences" should such statements be repeated.

The diplomatic spat follows a wave of Israeli and U.S. air strikes targeting Iran's nuclear program, with Iranian forces attacking Israel and a U.S. base in Qatar in response.

Highlighting Iran's military support for Russian aggression against Ukraine, Kyiv responded by calling for the dismantling of the Iranian nuclear program to prevent it from threatening the Middle East or the wider world.

In response, Shahram Farsaei, head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Eurasian affairs department, relayed a protest note to Ukraine via the Ukrainian envoy in Iran, Kyrylo Pozdniakov. The ministry did not specify what exact comments prompted the reaction from the Iranian side.

Tehran also said that Ukrainian officials have "disregarded Ukraine's international legal obligations concerning respect for the principles and purposes of the U.N. Charter as well as the four Geneva Conventions."

Iran has provided ballistic missiles and thousands of Shahed drones to Russia, directly backing its armed aggression in Ukraine, itself launched in violation of international law and the U.N. Charter.

Moscow has backed Iran diplomatically after U.S. and Israeli attacks, urging a response from the U.N. Security Council and calling the attacks an "unprovoked aggression."

