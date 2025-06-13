Iran retaliates by launching 'hundreds' of missiles towards Israel, injuring at least 7

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a breaking story and is being updated.

Iran launched 'hundreds' of ballistic missiles towards Israel late on June 13, Iranian state media reported, as Tehran continues it retaliatory attacks in response to Israel's strikes on Iran's nuclear program.

At least seven people were injured near the city Tel Aviv as a result of the attack.

The drone attack follows heavy air strikes launched by Israel against Iran, targeting the country's nuclear program and reportedly killing Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and other top officials.

Earlier in the day, Iran launched over 100 drones against Israel, all of which were intercepted outside of Israeli airspace, Ynet News reported on June 13, citing an Israeli military spokesperson.

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier in the day that the U.S. military is on high alert and watching for any kind of retaliation, adding that the U.S. will respond to defend itself or Israel if Iran strikes back.

Before the attacks, Trump emphasized that despite tensions, he is committed to avoiding conflict and prefers a diplomatic solution to Iran's nuclear aspirations. "I want to have an agreement with Iran," Trump said, referring to ongoing Iran-U.S. nuclear talks in Oman.

Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and has expressed willingness to accept limited restrictions in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

Beyond the Middle East, Iran has emerged as a key ally of Russia in its war against Ukraine, supplying Moscow with drones used in attacks on Ukrainian cities. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed on June 13 that its aerospace commander, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, who led Iran's Shahed drone supply to Russia, was killed in the strike on June 13.

Just hours after Russia launched its own missile and drone assault on Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin decried the "numerous civilian casualties" in Iran and condemned Israel's actions as violations of the UN Charter and international law.

Following the inital strikes by Israel, Kyiv expressed concern over the security situation in the Middle East after Israeli air strikes against Iran, but stressed that Tehran remains a "source of problems" in the region "and beyond."