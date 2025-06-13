Iran reportedly launches over 100 drones at Israel in response to air strikes

This audio is created with AI assistance

Israel launched over 100 drones against Iran in the last few hours, the Times of Israel reported on June 13, citing Israeli military spokesperson Effie Defrin.

The drone attack follows heavy air strikes launched by Israel against Iran, targeting the country's nuclear program and reportedly killing Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and other top officials.

Iranian drones will take several hours to reach their targets, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are working to shoot them down, Defrin said, according to the Times of Israel.

Israel said it had deployed some 200 aircraft in its "preemptive" attack overnight on June 13, dropping 330 munitions over 100 sites.

The full extent of the consequences was not immediately clear. Multiple explosions were reported in Tehran as videos posted on social media purportedly show fire burning in multiple locations of the Iranian capital.

Iranian Shahed-136 attack drone headed westbound over Iraq, towards Israel.



Iran reportedly launched more than 100 attack drones this morning, as part of its opening wave of strikes on Israel. pic.twitter.com/0SU3aLR9ZX — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) June 13, 2025

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowed to enact "severe punishment" in response to the attack, accusing the United States for "also (being) responsible for the dangerous consequences of this reckless escalation."

In a statement released by the State Department, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States was not involved in the strikes on Iran, calling it a "unilateral action."

The U.S. Embassy in Israel instructed its employees and family members to take shelter until further notice.

Jordan has announced it had closed its airspace "as a precaution against any risks resulting from the regional escalation."

The attacks are taking place amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. In April 2024, Iran launched 170 drones and 150 missiles against Israel, with an overwhelming majority being shot down outside of Israel, with the assistance of Western partners.

The attack was a response to Israel’s strike on an Iranian consulate in Syria on April 1 as part of the broader Israel-Hamas war.