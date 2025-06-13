20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, israel, Iran, Middle East, Iranian drones
Edit post

Iran reportedly launches over 100 drones at Israel in response to air strikes

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 13, 2025 9:16 AM 2 min read
Shahed-136s, an Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), in the south of Tehran, Iran, on Sept. 21, 2024 (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Israel launched over 100 drones against Iran in the last few hours, the Times of Israel reported on June 13, citing Israeli military spokesperson Effie Defrin.

The drone attack follows heavy air strikes launched by Israel against Iran, targeting the country's nuclear program and reportedly killing Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and other top officials.

Iranian drones will take several hours to reach their targets, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are working to shoot them down, Defrin said, according to the Times of Israel.

Israel said it had deployed some 200 aircraft in its "preemptive" attack overnight on June 13, dropping 330 munitions over 100 sites.

The full extent of the consequences was not immediately clear. Multiple explosions were reported in Tehran as videos posted on social media purportedly show fire burning in multiple locations of the Iranian capital.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowed to enact "severe punishment" in response to the attack, accusing the United States for "also (being) responsible for the dangerous consequences of this reckless escalation."

In a statement released by the State Department, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States was not involved in the strikes on Iran, calling it a "unilateral action."

The U.S. Embassy in Israel instructed its employees and family members to take shelter until further notice.

Jordan has announced it had closed its airspace "as a precaution against any risks resulting from the regional escalation."

The attacks are taking place amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. In April 2024, Iran launched 170 drones and 150 missiles against Israel, with an overwhelming majority being shot down outside of Israel, with the assistance of Western partners.

The attack was a response to Israel’s strike on an Iranian consulate in Syria on April 1 as part of the broader Israel-Hamas war.

Israel launches ‘preemptive’ air strikes on Iran’s nuclear program, IRGC chief killed in attack
Israeli forces launched “preemptive strikes” on Iran overnight on June 13, tarting Iran’s nuclear program, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an overnight address.
The Kyiv IndependentLucy Pakhnyuk
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

More than 20,000 people chose to stand behind us. We’re deeply grateful and overwhelmed with your support. Thank you for making it possible.

Let´s see how far we can go?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.