News Feed, Iran, United States, Middle East, Qatar, Iraq
Edit post

Iran fires missiles at US bases in Qatar, Iraq amid growing conflict

by Tim Zadorozhnyy June 23, 2025 8:29 PM 2 min read
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, waves to his supporters during a press conference in Tehran on May 10, 2024. (Atta Kenare / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Iran launched multiple missiles at U.S. military bases in the Middle East, targeting sites in Qatar and Iraq a day after the U.S. conducted air strikes on nuclear sites in Iran.

At least 10 missiles were reportedly fired at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and at least one toward a base in Iraq, Axios reported, citing an Israeli source.

A U.S. official confirmed to Axios that the White House is monitoring potential threats to Al Udeid, a key American military installation in the Gulf.

"We neither initiated the war nor wanted it, but we will not leave the aggression against the great Iran unanswered," Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on X.

Iran's targeting of U.S. assets marks a dangerous widening of the conflict, raising fears of further destabilization in the region.

The missile strikes come in response to the June 21 U.S. air campaign that targeted three nuclear facilities in Iran — Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan — as Washington joined Israel's military operation against Tehran's nuclear program.

The escalation follows Israel's June 13 attack that prompted Iran to retaliate with missile attacks on Tel Aviv and other cities, killing multiple civilians, including five Ukrainian citizens.

Iran is a key supplier of weapons to Russia, including Shahed-type drones and ballistic missiles used in attacks on Ukrainian cities. Israel, which hosts a significant Russian-speaking population, has not joined Western sanctions against Moscow.

On June 13, Kyiv expressed concern over the security situation in the Middle East, describing Tehran as a "source of problems" in the region and beyond.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

9:56 AM  (Updated: )

