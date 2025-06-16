Iran claims new ballistic missile tactic allowed breach of Israeli air defenses

This audio is created with AI assistance

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it used a new method to breach Israel's air defenses during a missile attack early on June 16, that killed at least eight people, Reuters reports.

According to the IRGC, Iranian missiles were guided in a way that caused Israeli interceptor missiles to target each other, confusing Israel's integrated defense system, which includes Iron Dome, David's Sling, and Arrow platforms.

It did not provide any further details.

Ballistic missiles are rocket-powered and are launched high into the atmosphere before arcing back down onto their target.

They're only guided during the initial stages of launch, so they can be less accurate than cruise missiles, but have the advantage of reaching incredibly high speeds – sometimes more than 3,200 kilometers per hour – as they approach their targets.

Israel's Defense Forces (IDF) reported for the first time that its systems had an 80-90% success rate intercepting Iran's ballistic missiles, while roughly 5-10% penetrated the shield and struck populated areas, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The strike came three days after Israel launched a sweeping aerial campaign against Iranian nuclear and military facilities, killing several high-ranking officials, including IRGC aerospace commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

Kyiv has expressed support for Israel, describing Iran as a "source of instability in the region and beyond," citing Tehran's extensive military cooperation with Russia.

Since 2022, Iran has supplied Moscow with thousands of Shahed kamikaze drones and short-range ballistic missiles for use against Ukraine. Russia, for its part, has condemned the Israeli air strikes on Iran as "unprovoked aggression" and backed calls for restraint.

Israel is home to one of the largest Russian-speaking populations outside the former Soviet Union, with approximately 1 million people — or 15% of the total population — identifying as Russian-speaking. Israel has historically maintained relatively friendly ties with Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on June 15 that he is considering Russian President Vladimir Putin as a possible mediator between Israel and Iran.

As of June 16, Iran's Health Ministry claims 224 people have been killed since the Israeli air campaign began on June 13 — 90% of them civilians, according to Tehran. Israel has not confirmed the civilian casualty figure, and independent verification remains difficult.