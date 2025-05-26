Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian offensive, Ukraine's military intelligence
Edit post

Intelligence shows Russia planning new offensive operations in Ukraine, Zelensky says

by Abbey Fenbert May 26, 2025 10:53 PM 3 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky during his evening address on March 4, 2025. (President of Ukraine / Official website)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is "preparing new offensive operations" in its full-scale war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 26, following an intelligence briefing.

Kyiv has previously warned about the threat of a new major Russian offensive targeting Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts this spring and summer. While Russia has made only minimal territorial gains at the cost of heavy losses over the last several months, Moscow has doubled down on its maximalist objectives in recent peace talks.

Ukrainian intelligence reports confirm that Russia is not seriously interested in a peace settlement, Zelensky said in his evening address on May 26.

"We can see from the information that our intelligence is gathering and from open data that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his entourage have no plans to end the war — there is no evidence that they are seriously considering peace and that they are seriously considering diplomacy," he said.

"On the contrary, there is a lot of evidence that they are preparing new offensive operations."

The intelligence agencies of Ukraine's allies have likely seen the same evidence, Zelensky said. He urged partner nations to apply "appropriate joint pressure" on Moscow in response.

Ukraine’s front-line pressure and risks of Russia’s summer offensive
As Ukraine braces for an intensified Russian offensive, KI Insights invites you to an exclusive off-the-record briefing on the latest battlefield dynamics, military challenges, and Kyiv’s evolving strategic outlook. Drawing from sources spanning the trenches of Donbas to the Presidential Office, we’ll analyze the shifting threat landscape and its implications
The Kyiv IndependentKI Insights

Zelensky's latest remarks come after three nights of relentless Russian aerial attacks against Ukrainian cities — launched while the Kremlin drags its feet in delivering the terms of its proposed "memorandum" on a possible future peace settlement.

The memorandum was Putin's counteroffer after he again rejected a ceasefire in a two-hour phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on May 19. Russia has still not delivered the document presenting its settlement terms.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia would only submit the draft "settlement document" after Ukraine and Russia concluded their 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange. The swap was completed on May 25.

Zelensky called attention to Russia's delay in submitting the memorandum.

"They have spent more than a week on this," he said. "They talk a lot about diplomacy. But when in the midst of this, there are constant Russian strikes, constant killings, constant assaults, and preparations for new offensives, this is definitely a diagnosis. Russia deserves full-scale pressure — everything that can be done to limit their military capabilities."

According to Zelensky, Russia launched over 900 strike drones over the last three days, in addition to cruise and ballistic missiles. Ukraine is looking to increase its production of interceptor drones and direct additional funding to developing its ballistic missile program, he said.

Officials and experts told the Washington Post (WP) on May 24 that Russia likely lacks the military capability to mount an offensive that could successfully break Ukraine's lines. The decline in Russia's military advantage could make coordinated Western pressure on the Kremlin more effective, officials said.

Zelensky urged the U.S. and Europe to enact "new and strong sanctions" against Moscow to force Putin to accept a ceasefire and show "respect" for the diplomatic process.

While Trump criticized Putin after the latest round of large-scale attacks, the U.S. president has a history of failing to follow through on threats of sanctions against Russia.

Why did Russia invade Ukraine? Debunking Putin’s ‘root causes’ claims
As Russia continues to bombard cities and towns across Ukraine, Russian officials have hardened their position against a ceasefire, continuing to repeat the obscure demand that the war’s “root causes” be addressed before agreeing to any truce. For months, the phrase “root causes” has become a go-to talking point
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Author: Abbey Fenbert

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.