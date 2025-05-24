Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Inside Ukraine’s 1,000 for 1,000 POW swap with Russia

by Olena Zashko and Daria Shulzhenko May 24, 2025 5:27 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

On May 23, Ukraine and Russia began the largest prisoner exchange since 2014. Over three days, 1,000 prisoners of war (POWs) from both sides will return home in a deal agreed upon during direct Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul earlier this month — the first such talks between Moscow and Kyiv since 2022. The Kyiv Independent went to the site of exchange to capture the soldiers’ long-awaited return, the happy reunions, and the hopes of those families who are still waiting for their loved ones to be released.

Authors: Olena Zashko, Daria Shulzhenko

5:27 PM
Video

Inside Ukraine’s 1,000 for 1,000 POW swap with Russia.

