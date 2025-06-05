In show of unity, US nominates next chief of NATO's European command

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich as the next Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) on June 5, reaffirming a key American role in NATO's military structure.

The expected appointment marks a reversal of earlier speculation that the Trump administration was considering relinquishing the U.S. military position, traditionally held by an American four-star general for nearly 75 years.

The role oversees all NATO operations in Europe and is considered one of the alliance's most critical posts. The U.S. has filled the role since its creation after World War II.

Grynkewich, who currently serves as Director for Operations of the Joint Staff, will replace Army General Christopher Cavoli who has been serving in the post since July 2022. His term is expected to start once his nomination is approved in the coming months.

Trump personally informed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte of the decision, Reuters reported on May 30.

The move is likely to offer short-term reassurance to NATO allies wary of a potential American drawdown. Trump's "America First" doctrine has repeatedly cast doubt on the U.S. commitment to multilateral alliances, especially NATO.

In recent years, Trump has questioned whether Washington should defend alliance members that do not meet military spending benchmarks. The comment sparked alarm across Europe, where several countries, including Italy, Canada, and Spain, still fall short of the 2% of GDP goal.

The decision to name a new SACEUR suggests the U.S. will remain engaged in the alliance's military command structure for now, even as Trump continues to push for a rebalancing of defense responsibilities among NATO members. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has repeatedly called on NATO allies to contribute 5% of GDP towards military spending.











