Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Hungary, israel, International Criminal Court, international law
Edit post

Hungary's parliament passes bill on ICC withdrawal

by Martin Fornusek May 20, 2025 12:24 PM 2 min read
The Hungarian national flag is raised by honor guard soldiers in front of the Parliament building, on Kossuth Square in Budapest, on April 26, 2025. (Attila Kisbenedek / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Hungarian parliament on May 20 supported a bill on launching Hungary's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The government-proposed bill, supported by 134 lawmakers, would see Hungary exit the international body that it co-founded in 2002. The Hague-based court is tasked with prosecuting international crimes of genocide, war crimes, or crimes against humanity.

The vote formalizes Hungary's intention, which was first announced in early April during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Budapest. The Hungarian government has sharply criticized the ICC's decision to issue an arrest warrant for the Israeli leader over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will soon be notified of the decision. The withdrawal will be formalized one year after the secretary-general receives the written notification.

While the bill on the withdrawal was approved only on May 20, Szijjarto said already back in late April that the Hungarian legislature had backed the move to exit the ICC.

"With this decision, we refuse to be part of a politicized institution that has lost its impartiality and credibility," Szijjarto wrote at the time.

In March 2023, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the forcible deportation of children from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

Despite the warrant, Mongolia hosted Putin for an official visit in September 2024, citing energy dependence as its reason for not executing the arrest and saying it had limited options.

As Russia’s fiber optic drones flood the battlefield, Ukraine is racing to catch up
Editor’s Note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. Every year, as the way war is fought constantly evolves on the battlefields of Ukraine, the visuals of the fighting on the ground that
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Martin Fornusek

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

12:24 PM

Hungary's parliament passes bill on ICC withdrawal.

The government-proposed bill, supported by 134 lawmakers, would see Hungary exit the international body that it co-founded in 2002. The Hague-based court is tasked with prosecuting international crimes of genocide, war crimes, or crimes against humanity.
9:38 AM

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 13 in Ukraine over past day.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 93 of the 108 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said. Thirty-five of them were shot down, while 58 were neutralized by electronic warfare systems, according to the statement.
10:51 PM

Trump seeks direct peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, Zelensky says.

"For Trump, the most important thing is direct talks between Ukraine and Russia," President Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Russian President Vladimir Putin's adviser, Vladimir Medinsky, held a call on May 19 and discussed a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange.
5:44 PM  (Updated: )

Trump calls Putin after Ukraine, Russia peace talks in Istanbul.

The call comes days after largely inconclusive negotiations in Istanbul, where Russia sent a delegation of low-level officials and reiterated sweeping territorial demands, including that Ukraine accept the loss of Crimea and four eastern regions.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.