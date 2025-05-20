Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Hungary, Viktor Orban, Ukraine, European Union, Europe
Hungary claims it exposed 2 Ukrainian 'spies' amid mutual espionage accusations

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 20, 2025 8:39 PM 2 min read
The Hungarian national flag is raised by soldiers of the honour guard in front of the Parliament building, on Kossuth Square in Budapest, on April 26, 2025. (Attila Kisbenedek / AFP via Getty Images)
Hungarian intelligence services have uncovered two alleged Ukrainian "spies," Hungarian government spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs wrote on the social media platform X on May 20.

The new allegations escalate a diplomatic row sparked by mutual espionage accusations between Kyiv and Budapest.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) claimed on May 9 that it had exposed a Hungarian espionage network in western Ukraine, detaining two agents. In response, Hungary expelled two Ukrainian diplomats, a move met with reciprocal expulsions by Kyiv.

Kovacs said that Hungary's Fidesz party identified the individuals as Roland Tseber and Istvan Hollo.

Citing the parliamentary group leader Mate Kocsis, he claimed Tseber was "an illegal officer of Ukrainian intelligence" who built ties with opposition figures to influence Hungary's position on Russia's war.

Kocsis also claimed Hollo was a Ukrainian national under investigation for seeking classified Hungarian information on energy and military policy.

"This activity fits a classic influence operation aiming to discredit Hungary internationally and pressure the government to shift its Ukraine policy," Kocsis said.

Ukraine hasn't commented on the latest allegations.

On May 13, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused Ukraine of meddling in Hungary's internal affairs and colluding with an opposition party.

"The Hungarian opposition party took an active part in the special operation of the Ukrainian secret service. Such a thing has never happened in our memory," Orban said, likely referring to the Tisza party led by opposition figure Peter Magyar.

Magyar, who visited Kyiv in July 2024 and raised humanitarian aid for Ukraine, has positioned his party in opposition to Orban's policies and vowed to reset Hungary's relations with the West.

Orban, widely regarded as the EU's most pro-Russian leader, has repeatedly opposed military aid for Ukraine and warned that Ukraine's EU membership would "destroy" Hungary.

The espionage dispute comes amid Hungary's increasing political isolation within the EU due to its position on Russia's ongoing full-scale war, now in its third year.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

