News Feed, Hungary, Ukraine, European Union, EU membership
Hungary blocks EU statement backing Ukraine’s accession talks at Brussels summit

by Kateryna Denisova June 26, 2025 10:10 PM 2 min read
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives at European Council in Brussels, Belgium on June 26, 2025. (Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Council failed to unanimously adopt a statement of support for Ukraine during its June 26 meeting in Brussels, after Hungary once again failed to support it.

On the eve of the European Council summit, Hungary's government announced on June 26 that 95% of participants in a so-called "national consultation" opposed Ukraine's accession to the EU.

The highly-particized plebiscite, promoted by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, has already drawn criticism over its credibility and turnout, raising concerns that Orban may use its results to justify future resistance to Ukraine’s EU accession.

To register their "vote" in the national consultation, Hungarian citizens received their "ballot" in the post, together with a letter from Orban urging people to vote against.

According to the European Council's statement, the document found "firmly supported" by 26 out of the 27 states. All EU states, except Hungary, reaffirmed Ukraine's "inherent right to choose its own destiny" and support for the country's "path towards EU membership."

"The European Council commends Ukraine for the pace of its accession-related reforms under the most challenging circumstances, welcomes the significant progress achieved, and encourages Ukraine and the Commission to intensify work in the accession process," the statement read.

EU member states also agreed to take note of the Commission’s assessment that Ukraine is ready to open the Fundamentals cluster. However, formal negotiations can only begin with the unanimous consent of all 27 member states.

Ukraine applied for EU membership shortly after Russia launched its war in 2022 and was granted candidate status within months.

As an EU member, Hungary has veto power over further progress.

Orban said he voted against Ukraine's accession to the EU in the consultation, publicly sharing photos of himself marking "against" on the poll ballot. He warned earlier this year that allowing Kyiv to join the EU would "destroy" Hungary.

Author: Kateryna Denisova

