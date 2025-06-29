Skip to content
Hungarian FM says US lifted Russian sanctions that hindered expansion of Paks Nuclear Power Plant

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 29, 2025 3:11 PM 2 min read
Vladimir Putin and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrive to deliver a joint press statement following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia on July 5, 2024. (Alexander Nemenov / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on June 29 that Washington has lifted sanctions that hindered the expansion of the Paks Nuclear Power Plant, where Russia's state-owned energy company Rosatom is to build two new reactors.

"Construction of the major pieces of equipment for the Paks nuclear plant is proceeding in Russia and France," Szijjarto said, as cited by Bloomberg.

"On-site in Paks, construction can now proceed at a faster pace."

The expansion project, which has endured significant delays, is led by Rosatom and will add to the four active reactors.

The anti-Russian sanctions were imposed by former U.S. President Joe Biden's administration. The U.S. has not reacted to Szijjarto's comments so far.

Since returning to the Oval Office in 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump has tried to push Russia and Ukraine into peace talks to end the war at all costs and has not yet imposed additional sanctions on Russia for its ongoing war against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia has found loopholes to circumvent sanctions, such as using its shadow fleet or relying on other financial mechanisms.

Hungary's Energy Minister Csaba Lantos said in 2023 that he expects the Paks II to be finished in 2032.

Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the Ukrainian president's commissioner for sanctions, said the situation with the expansion of the nuclear plant is "much more complicated." He accused the Hungarian foreign minister of "manipulation."

Vlasiuk explained in a Facebook post that Paks faces a sanctions exemption from the EU. The U.S. has not lifted the sanctions, though there is a new licence that offers the possibility of conducting transactions related to civilian nuclear energy that began prior to November 2024.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

