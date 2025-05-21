Historian Timothy Ash on the 'new West' after 'Trump shock.'

This audio is created with AI assistance
With the fading U.S. global leadership under Donald Trump, Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, and growing populism at home, Europe faces a stark choice: step up or fall into irrelevance. Speaking with the Kyiv Independent on May 16, British historian Timothy Garton Ash paints a picture of a West in transition. Europe is facing its deepest crisis since 1945 – but therein lies an opportunity, he says. Facing down the Russian threat and galvanizing liberal powers around the world will test the viability of liberal democracy in an increasingly multipolar era, according to the Oxford professor.
Martin Fornusek
Senior News Editor