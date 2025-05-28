The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication is looking to fill a head of product position.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today, it’s a team of around 70 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

Responsibilities:

Design & implement a product roadmap for the Kyiv Independent;

Work hand in hand with the company’s top management and make sure product strategy fits into the overall company development;

Work with our engineering team on improving the Kyiv Independent’s digital presence and website experience;

Grow and lead the product & technology team, develop and implement quarterly and annual hiring plans;

Be knowledgeable of external best practices and industry developments for continuous product improvements;

Analyse user needs and behaviour and work on tailoring Kyiv Independent’s digital assets to meet those needs;

Develop external product partnerships and help further improve Kyiv Independent’s product and improve user experience (e.g. article’s automated audio versions, external subscriptions management tools);

Requirements:

Experience of working as a Product Manager / Head of Product / other relevant product & tech experience;

Experience of work in the news media industry would be considered an advantage;

Strong command of English language (fluent or native);

Strong business sense and a passion for using data to make decisions;

Ability to communicate effectively with team members and external stakeholders;

Leadership skills and the ability to set and prioritize goals;

Understanding of news and current affairs in Ukraine and the region would be considered an advantage;

Knowledge and understanding of the values of the Kyiv Independent;

We offer:

market-level compensation;

working with a young and highly motivated team, for an award-winning media startup;

busy but flexible work schedule;

the ability to work remotely upon agreement;

Note: It’s a full-time position in Kyiv office or remote (upon agreement).

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.