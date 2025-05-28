Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Germany, Russia, Ukraine, Sanctions, Nord Stream 1, Nord Stream 2, Business, Friedrich Merz
Edit post

Germany to do 'everything' to prevent Nord Stream 2 restart, Merz says

by Martin Fornusek May 28, 2025 3:40 PM 1 min read
Landfall pipes of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Russia on Sept. 23, 2021. (Nord Stream 2 / Nikolai Ryutin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The German government will "do everything to ensure that Nord Stream 2 cannot be put back into operation," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on May 28.

Speaking during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin, Merz vowed to "further increase the pressure on Russia" as Moscow intensifies its attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Kyiv's European partners have pledged to ramp up economic pressure on Russia as it continues to reject a ceasefire. Though no step has been taken so far, Zelensky hinted on May 27 that the EU's upcoming 18th package could have a significant impact on the Russian economy.

According to earlier reporting, the upcoming package could include a complete ban on restarting Nord Stream pipelines and new banking sanctions.

The goal of the sanctions must be to "weaken Moscow's war machine," Merz added.

Nord Stream 1 and 2 are gas pipelines running between Russia and Germany under the Baltic Sea. Nord Stream 2 has never been activated, and the pipes shut down after suspected sabotage in 2022.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed in March that discussions were underway with the United States to resume gas flows through the pipelines.

Ban on NATO’s eastward expansion, easing sanctions — Reuters lists Putin’s Ukraine peace demands
One senior Russian source told Reuters that Putin is ready for a peace agreement, but “not at any price.”
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Martin Fornusek

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.