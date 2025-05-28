Germany pledges 5 billion euros in new aid to Ukraine, no Taurus missiles announced

This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany has unveiled a military aid package for Ukraine worth 5 billion euros ($5.65 billion), the country's Defense Ministry said in a statement on May 28 after Chancellor Friedrich Merz and President Volodymyr Zelensky met in Berlin.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov signed the accord in Berlin's Bendlerblock, the headquarters of the German Defense Ministry. The agreement includes direct German investments in Ukraine's defense industry and a broader treaty between Kyiv and German arms manufacturers.

Under the new agreement, Germany will help fund the production of long-range weapons systems inside Ukraine — tapping into the country's existing industrial capacities and technical expertise, the statement read.

German Defense Ministry said a significant number of these systems are expected to be manufactured by the end of 2025, with the first batch ready for deployment in the coming weeks. Since these systems are already in service with the Ukrainian military, no additional training is needed for their use.

Berlin also reaffirmed its commitment to supply Ukraine with critical ammunition and weapons. The arms heading Kyiv's way include air defense systems, artillery, systems of land weapons and handguns. No Taurus missiles were publicly announced as part of the package.

The meeting between Merz and Zelensky in Berlin was preceded by speculation that Germany would finally reverse its long-held policy of not sending Taurus missiles to Kyiv over fears of escalating the war against Russia.

Before becoming chancellor, Merz, elected for the CDU/CSU conservative alliance, signaled he would overturn a ban imposed by his predecessor, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz.

Ukraine has been using U.S.-made ATACMS for over a year, and U.K.-French Storm Shadows for more than two.

Only in late 2024, the Biden administration and other allies eased the restrictions, allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles against Russian military targets on Russian territory.

In range, speed, and payload, Taurus much resembles the Storm Shadow, which is made by Taurus’ manufacturer, MBDA’s French affiliate.

The primary distinction for Taurus is in the design of the actual warhead — Taurus can be programmed to explode after hitting a specific target, such as a bunker.

The missile can penetrate and actually count layers before the final explosion, maximizing damage.

Taurus would represent a major upgrade to Ukraine’s deep-strike firepower, primarily because it can blast through denser Russian fortifications. It would also help in Ukraine's years-long quest to take down the Crimean Bridge.

As part of the new agreement, the two nations have also agreed to establish repair facilities in Ukraine to improve the sustainability of its armed forces. Defense firms from both countries are expected to form joint ventures to manage these operations.

Berlin will also continue funding satellite communications and military leadership communication systems, extending a commitment first made in April. Additional medical aid, including equipment produced in Ukraine, will be financed as part of the agreement.