German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul arrives in Kyiv

by Anna Fratsyvir June 30, 2025 11:45 AM 2 min read
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul attends a German Christian Democrats (CDU) small party congress in Berlin, Germany, on April 28, 2025. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul arrived in Kyiv on June 30, pledging continued German support for Ukraine amid escalating Russian attacks.

In a video posted on X, Wadephul said he had taken a long train journey into "a country once again haunted by war," adding that Ukraine continues to suffer under daily and nightly bombardments from Russia.

Recently, on June 29, Russia conducted its largest air attack on Ukraine, launching 477 drones and 60 missiles towards Ukrainian cities.

"Germany stands by Ukraine," Wadephul said. "We must not allow freedom to be lost here. We have to support this country and ensure that a ceasefire is finally achieved. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin must realize he cannot continue this war and must negotiate a peace solution."

Wadephul said he planned to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during his visit. He emphasized that witnessing the destruction firsthand is critical to understanding Ukraine's suffering and the urgency of sustained international support.

"This is indeed a difficult situation," Wadephul said. "And that is why German solidarity is so important right now."

Warfare in Ukraine has changed… again
The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell explains a new modification of the standard first-person view (FPV) drone that already once transformed the way war is fought. Fiber optic cable now used to connect drone operators to FPVs ensures a perfect image and control experience all the way to the target — and cannot be spotted by enemy drone detectors.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Trump meets Zelensky at NATO summit | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur explains key takeaways from this week’s NATO summit, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump held their third in-person meeting since Trump’s return to office.
