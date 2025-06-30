German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul arrives in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul arrived in Kyiv on June 30, pledging continued German support for Ukraine amid escalating Russian attacks.

In a video posted on X, Wadephul said he had taken a long train journey into "a country once again haunted by war," adding that Ukraine continues to suffer under daily and nightly bombardments from Russia.

Recently, on June 29, Russia conducted its largest air attack on Ukraine, launching 477 drones and 60 missiles towards Ukrainian cities.

"Germany stands by Ukraine," Wadephul said. "We must not allow freedom to be lost here. We have to support this country and ensure that a ceasefire is finally achieved. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin must realize he cannot continue this war and must negotiate a peace solution."

Guten Morgen aus der Ukraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/mbvfuE0niz — Johann Wadephul (@AussenMinDE) June 30, 2025

Wadephul said he planned to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during his visit. He emphasized that witnessing the destruction firsthand is critical to understanding Ukraine's suffering and the urgency of sustained international support.

"This is indeed a difficult situation," Wadephul said. "And that is why German solidarity is so important right now."