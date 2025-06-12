German Defense Minister Pistorius arrives in Ukraine to discuss military aid

This audio is created with AI assistance

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on June 12 to meet Ukrainian leaders and discuss future defense support for Ukraine, DPA news agency reported.

"We are doing everything we can to support Ukraine so that it can defend itself and get into a position where Russia is prepared to enter into serious negotiations," Pistorius said ahead of the departure, according to Reuters.

The visit marks Pistorius's first official trip to Ukraine as a minister in Chancellor Friedrich Merz's new German government.

During former Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s tenure, Defense Minister Pistorius made several visits to the war-torn country and played a key role in establishing Germany as Ukraine’s top European military donor.

Amid President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Berlin on May 28, Pistorius and his Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umerov, signed an agreement allocating 5 billion euros ($5.76 billion) in military support to Ukraine.

Under the deal, Berlin agreed to help fund the production of long-range drones in Ukraine, tapping into the country's existing industrial capacities and technical expertise.

Berlin also reaffirmed its commitment to supply Ukraine with critical ammunition and weapons. The arms heading Kyiv's way include air defense systems, artillery, land weapons systems, and handguns.

Taurus cruise missiles, a much-coveted long-range weapon capable of striking targets 500 kilometers (300 miles) away, were not announced as part of the package.

Merz has pledged to maintain Germany's steadfast support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. Berlin's role is even more crucial now as the U.S. Trump administration signaled its intent to cut down military assistance for Kyiv.

Since the outbreak of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Germany has provided Ukraine with almost 44 billion euros (around $50 billion) in various forms of support, the German government said.