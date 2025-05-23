German company shipped restricted technology to Russia despite EU sanctions, Politico reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

German-based tech company Kontron exported sensitive technology to Russia via its Slovenian subsidiary, Kontron doo, despite a new round of EU sanctions, Politico reported on May 23.

According to the outlet, Kontron used the Slovenian entity to ship over 3.5 million euro ($3.9 million) worth of telecommunications equipment to its Russian subsidiary, Iskra Technologies, between July and November 2023.

The shipments included 11 deliveries and included the SI3000 telecommunications platform — a dual-use product capable of monitoring and intercepting communications.

The move appeared to circumvent multiple rounds of EU sanctions introduced in 2023 targeting dual-use and sensitive technologies, according to Politico.

Kontron said the exports were related to pre-sanction contracts and were authorized by Slovenian authorities under previously issued licenses. However, the media outlet reported that EU sanctions apply to all dual-use technology contracts, including those signed before the restrictions took effect.

Exceptions may exist, but only in specific cases such as cybersecurity, medical use, or emergencies — and only if authorized by the relevant national government.

Despite extensive Western sanctions aimed at cutting off supply lines, Russia continues to obtain sanctioned goods, such as microchips, via third-party countries.

Kyiv's allies have sought to halt the Kremlin's ability to circumvent sanctions.

Earlier this week on May 20, EU adopted the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, primarily targeting its shadow fleet of oil tankers.