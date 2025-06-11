General Staff: Russia has lost 999,200 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 999,200 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 11.

The number includes 1,120 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,927 tanks, 22,783 armored fighting vehicles, 51,579 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,016 artillery systems, 1,413 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,183 air defense systems, 416 airplanes, 337 helicopters, 40,297 drones, 3,337 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.