General Staff: Russia has lost 998,080 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 998,080 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 10.

The number includes 960 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,919 tanks, 22,768 armored fighting vehicles, 51,455 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,982 artillery systems, 1,412 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,183 air defense systems, 416 airplanes, 337 helicopters, 40,057 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.