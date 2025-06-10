20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Russian losses, General Staff
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 998,080 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 10, 2025 8:15 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian national guard soldiers fire the Soviet D-20 artillery in the direction of Pokrovsk, Ukraine on Feb. 26, 2025 (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 998,080 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 10.

The number includes 960 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,919 tanks, 22,768 armored fighting vehicles, 51,455 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,982 artillery systems, 1,412 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,183 air defense systems, 416 airplanes, 337 helicopters, 40,057 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Drone attacks target Russia’s Tatarstan Republic, Leningrad Oblast, media reports
Drone attacks targeted Russia’s Tatarstan Republic and Leningrad Oblast in the morning of June 10, independent outlet Astra reported.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

More than 20,000 people chose to stand behind us. We’re deeply grateful and overwhelmed with your support. Thank you for making it possible.

Let´s see how far we can go?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.