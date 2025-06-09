General Staff: Russia has lost 997,120 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 997,120 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 9.

The number includes 970 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,915 tanks, 22,759 armored fighting vehicles, 51,348 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,934 artillery systems, 1,411 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,183 air defense systems, 414 airplanes, 337 helicopters, 39,818 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.