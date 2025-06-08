20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Russian losses, General Staff
General Staff: Russia has lost 996,150 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 8, 2025 10:48 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian tank fires toward the Russian position near the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on Jan. 26, 2023. (ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 996,150 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 8.

The number includes 1,120 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,911 tanks, 22,748 armored fighting vehicles, 51,225 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,892 artillery systems, 1,410 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,183 air defense systems, 414 airplanes, 337 helicopters, 39,651 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine downs fighter jet in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Air Force says
Ukraine launched a cross-border incursion into Kursk Oblast in August 2024. Reinforced by North Korean troops, Russia launched a push to recapture the region in early March, with Ukraine being forced to pull back from much of the initially taken territory.
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

News Feed

6:39 PM

France to produce drones in Ukraine, minister says.

"We are going to embark on a completely unprecedented partnership where a large French car company – I won't name it because it's up to them to announce it – will join forces with a French defense SME (small to medium-sized enterprise) to equip production lines in Ukraine to be able to produce drones," French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said.
