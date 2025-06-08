General Staff: Russia has lost 996,150 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 996,150 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 8.

The number includes 1,120 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,911 tanks, 22,748 armored fighting vehicles, 51,225 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,892 artillery systems, 1,410 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,183 air defense systems, 414 airplanes, 337 helicopters, 39,651 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.