General Staff: Russia has lost 995,030 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 995,030 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 7.

The number includes 1,120 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,904 tanks, 22,737 armored fighting vehicles, 51,079 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,850 artillery systems, 1,410 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,181 air defense systems, 413 airplanes, 337 helicopters, 39,493 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.