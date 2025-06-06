General Staff: Russia has lost 993,910 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost around 993,910 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 6.

The number includes 1,160 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,889 tanks, 22,685 armored fighting vehicles, 50,913 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,794 artillery systems, 1,406 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,180 air defense systems, 413 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 39,193 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.