News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, General Staff, Russian losses
General Staff: Russia has lost 992,750 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 5, 2025 9:08 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian Grad multiple rocket launcher shells Russian troops near Luhansk, on April 10. (Getty Images)
Russia has lost around 992,750 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 5.

The number includes 930 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,887 tanks, 22,680 armored fighting vehicles, 50,812 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,750 artillery systems, 1,406 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,177 air defense systems, 413 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 39,019 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Putin’s ‘disregard’ for troops highlighted as Russian losses approach 1 million, CSIS report shows
The total number of military casualties on both sides is nearing 1.4 million, including approximately 400,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed or injured.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

5:42 PM
Video

New footage from Ukraine’s Operation Spiderweb hitting Russian bombers.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has published new drone footage from Operation Spiderweb – the remarkable special operation targeting four Russian airbases with low-cost FPV drones. The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces confirmed on June 3 that Russia lost 41 military aircraft as a result of the operation. The estimated damage inflicted upon Russia is estimated to exceed $7 billion.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.