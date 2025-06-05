General Staff: Russia has lost 992,750 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost around 992,750 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 5.

The number includes 930 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,887 tanks, 22,680 armored fighting vehicles, 50,812 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,750 artillery systems, 1,406 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,177 air defense systems, 413 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 39,019 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.