General Staff: Russia has lost 991,820 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 991,820 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 4.

The number includes 1,020 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,884 tanks, 22,678 armored fighting vehicles, 50,730 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,711 artillery systems, 1,402 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,176 air defense systems, 413 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 38,924 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.