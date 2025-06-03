General Staff: Russia has lost 990,800 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost around 990,800 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 3.

The number includes 1,100 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,881 tanks, 22,671 armored fighting vehicles, 50,607 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,623 artillery systems, 1,402 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,176 air defense systems, 384 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 38,748 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.