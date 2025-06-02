General Staff: Russia has lost 989,700 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 989,700 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 2.

The number includes 1,140 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,874 tanks, 22,663 armored fighting vehicles, 50,462 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,575 artillery systems, 1,401 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,175 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 38,622 drones, 3,271 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.