News Feed, War, Ukraine, General Staff, Russia, Russian losses, Ukrainian armed forces, Russian armed forces
General Staff: Russia has lost 989,700 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 2, 2025 8:26 AM 1 min read
Artillerymen of the Ukrainian 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade fire from a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on April 18, 2023. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 989,700 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 2.

The number includes 1,140 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,874 tanks, 22,663 armored fighting vehicles, 50,462 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,575 artillery systems, 1,401 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,175 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 38,622 drones, 3,271 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

34% of Russian strategic missile bombers at main airfields damaged in Ukrainian drone operation, SBU reports
The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) reported that the June 1 “Spider Web” drone operation caused approximately $7 billion in damages and disabled 34% of cruise missile carriers in key Russian airbases.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.