General Staff: Russia has lost 987,330 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 988,560 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 1.

The number includes 1,230 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,872 tanks, 22,656 armored fighting vehicles, 50,198 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,527 artillery systems, 1,401 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,173 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 38,366 drones, 3,268 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.