General Staff: Russia has lost 986,080 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 986,080 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 30.

The number includes 1,140 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,865 tanks, 22,647 armored fighting vehicles, 50,089 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,421 artillery systems, 1,398 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,172 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 38,070 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.