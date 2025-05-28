Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

General Staff: Russia has lost 983,890 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 28, 2025 8:19 AM 1 min read
Servicemen of one of the mobile air defense units of the 5th Slobozhanska Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine are seen on combat duty in unknown location in Ukraine on Feb. 27, 2024. (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Russia has lost around 983,890 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 28.

The number includes 1,050 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,864 tanks, 22,644 armored fighting vehicles, 49,959 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,355 artillery systems, 1,397 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,171 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 37,918 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

