General Staff: Russia has lost 982,840 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 982,840 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 27.

The number includes 990 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,860 tanks, 22,642 armored fighting vehicles, 49,907 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,337 artillery systems, 1,397 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,171 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 37,853 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.