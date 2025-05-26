General Staff: Russia has lost 981,850 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost around 981,850 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 26.

The number includes 1,000 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,858 tanks, 22,641 armored fighting vehicles, 49,843 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,320 artillery systems, 1,397 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,171 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 37,631 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.