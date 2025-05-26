Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Russian losses, War, Ukraine, Russia, Ukrainian armed forces, Russian armed forces
General Staff: Russia has lost 981,850 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 26, 2025 8:18 AM 1 min read
Military vehicles are seen on a road at sunset on the fields nearby Chasiv Yar battlefield, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2024. (Narciso Contreras/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost around 981,850 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 26.

The number includes 1,000 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,858 tanks, 22,641 armored fighting vehicles, 49,843 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,320 artillery systems, 1,397 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,171 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 37,631 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘Ceasefire now’ — Trump’s Ukraine envoy reacts to Russia’s large-scale attack on Ukraine
“The indiscriminate killing of women and children at night in their homes is a clear violation of the 1977 Geneva Peace Protocols designed to protect innocents. These attacks are shameful,” U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said on X without explicitly naming Russia. “Stop the killing. Ceasefire now.”
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

News Feed

5:03 PM
Video

Russia advancing and ex-official assassination | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur shares key takeaways from Monday’s phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as Wednesday’s assassination of a controversial Ukrainian ex-official. Also, Russia is advancing in Sumy Oblast.
