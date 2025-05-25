Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

General Staff: Russia has lost 980,850 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 25, 2025 10:39 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Close-up texture pixel camouflage military uniform of the Armed Forces, chevron trident and flag of Ukraine. (Getty Images)
Russia has lost around 980,850 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 25.

The number includes 1,020 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,854 tanks, 22,633 armored fighting vehicles, 49,751 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,269 artillery systems, 1,396 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,169 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 37,367 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

