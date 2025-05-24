General Staff: Russia has lost 979,830 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost around 979,830 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 24.

The number includes 1,130 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,852 tanks, 22,622 armored fighting vehicles, 49,639 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,201 artillery systems, 1,395 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,169 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 37,177 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.