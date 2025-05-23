Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 978,700 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 23, 2025 8:08 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire a M777 howitzer toward Russian positions near Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on June 23, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost around 978,700 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 23.

The number includes 1,050 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,841 tanks, 22,575 armored fighting vehicles, 49,407 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,165 artillery systems, 1,390 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,167 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 36,945 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Editorial: Russia just said it doesn’t want peace. This is what you need to do
Russia is now saying the quiet part out loud. It has no intention of stopping the war in Ukraine. We in Ukraine knew this all along, of course, but to sate the demands of international diplomacy, Moscow and Washington have engaged in a now more than two-month-long peace process that
The Kyiv IndependentKyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.