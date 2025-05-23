General Staff: Russia has lost 978,700 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost around 978,700 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 23.

The number includes 1,050 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,841 tanks, 22,575 armored fighting vehicles, 49,407 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,165 artillery systems, 1,390 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,167 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 36,945 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.