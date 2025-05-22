Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses
General Staff: Russia has lost 977,650 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 22, 2025 8:11 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers from the 115th Brigade Mortar Unit conduct mortar training in Lyman, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on May 6, 2025. (Jose Colon/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 977,650 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 22.

The number includes 870 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,839 tanks, 22,574 armored fighting vehicles, 49,268 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,122 artillery systems, 1,388 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,167 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 36,797 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

47th Brigade battalion commander's resignation puts Ukraine's military leadership under new scrutiny
Ukraine’s military has once again been rocked by a scandal around its leadership culture, with another high-profile commander speaking out against the country’s top brass over bad orders leading to excess losses. On May 16, well-renowned officer Oleksandr Shyrshyn, callsign “Genius,” announced his resignation from his position as
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

8:44 PM

Trump claims 'progress' on ending Russia-Ukraine war.

"We are trying to settle Russia-Ukraine," U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters. "I spoke with President Putin for two hours the day before yesterday. I think we made a lot of progress. But that's a bloodbath."
5:09 PM
Video

Historian Timothy Ash on the 'new West' after 'Trump shock.'

With the fading U.S. global leadership under Donald Trump, Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, and growing populism at home, Europe faces a stark choice: step up or fall into irrelevance. Speaking with the Kyiv Independent on May 16, British historian Timothy Garton Ash paints a picture of a West in transition.
