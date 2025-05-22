General Staff: Russia has lost 977,650 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 977,650 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 22.

The number includes 870 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,839 tanks, 22,574 armored fighting vehicles, 49,268 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,122 artillery systems, 1,388 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,167 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 36,797 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.