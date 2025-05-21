General Staff: Russia has lost 976,780 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 976,780 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 21.

The number includes 980 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,835 tanks, 22,569 armored fighting vehicles, 49,169 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,090 artillery systems, 1,388 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,167 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 36,692 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.