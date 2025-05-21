Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

General Staff: Russia has lost 976,780 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 21, 2025 8:18 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen fire an artillery cannon aiming to Russian positions in the front line nearby Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on March 5, 2023. (Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 976,780 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 21.

The number includes 980 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,835 tanks, 22,569 armored fighting vehicles, 49,169 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,090 artillery systems, 1,388 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,167 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 36,692 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘Trump doesn’t know how to deal with gangsters’ — US lets Ukraine down, once again
In what is now a semi-regular occurrence, the workings of U.S.-led global diplomacy has cast a dark shadow over Ukraine. U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on May 19 in the latest attempt to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine. The call came
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
EU to lift economic sanctions on Syria.

Top European Union diplomat Kaja Kallas announced on May 20 that the EU has "agreed to lift all economic sanctions" on Syria, adding that "there can be no peace without the path to economic recovery."
