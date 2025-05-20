General Staff: Russia has lost 975,800 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 975,800 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 20.

The number includes 1,030 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,834 tanks, 22,567 armored fighting vehicles, 49,093 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,067 artillery systems, 1,388 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,167 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 36,621 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.