General Staff: Russia has lost 974,770 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 974,770 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 19.

The number includes 1,040 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,833 tanks, 22,562 armored fighting vehicles, 48,988 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,009 artillery systems, 1,387 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,167 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 36,503 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.