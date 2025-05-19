Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

General Staff: Russia has lost 974,770 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 19, 2025 8:30 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian soldier is seen along the front line in the direction of Kreminna, in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk Oblast on March 31, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 974,770 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 19.

The number includes 1,040 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,833 tanks, 22,562 armored fighting vehicles, 48,988 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,009 artillery systems, 1,387 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,167 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 36,503 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Denmark announces nearly $600 million in military aid to Ukraine
The package includes additional artillery and shells via the Czech ammunition initiative as well as equipment for fighter jets and funds for expanded training, the Danish Defense Ministry announced.
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Zelensky meets Pope Leo XIV at Vatican.

Zelensky presented the pope with a special icon, "Mother of God with Child," painted on a fragment of a box that held heavy artillery in the war-torn town of Izium.
Trump growing impatient with Russia, Finnish president says.

"If you put it together, you could say that Zelensky is patient and President Trump is getting impatient, but in the right direction, which is towards Russia," Finnish President Alexander Stubb said after holding separate talks with both Trump and Zelensky this weekend.
