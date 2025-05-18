Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, War, Russia, Ukraine, general staff, Russian losses, Russian armed forces, Ukrainian armed forces
General Staff: Russia has lost 973,730 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 18, 2025 9:48 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian military conducts training on Leopard 2 tanks at the test site on May 14, 2023, in Ukraine. (Serhii Mykhalchuk / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 973,730 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 18.

The number includes 1,130 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,832 tanks, 22,557 armored fighting vehicles, 48,900 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,980 artillery systems, 1,387 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,167 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 36,385 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine’s 47th Brigade battalion commander resigns, slams military leadership over ‘stupid objectives’
“I have never received more stupid tasks than in the current direction,” Oleksandr Shyrshyn wrote in a blunt Facebook post announcing his decision on May 16. “Someday I will tell you the details, but the stupid loss of people, trembling in front of a stupid generals, leads to nothing but failures.”
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

News Feed

6:20 PM  (Updated: )

Trump to talk to Putin on May 19 in push to end 'bloodbath.'

"Hopefully it will be a productive day, a ceasefire will take place, and this very violent war — a war that should have never happened — will end. God bless us all!!!" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
5:48 AM

Russia kills 1, injures 8 people in Donetsk Oblast.

The Russian military attacked Donetsk Oblast on May 17, killing one person and injuring an additional eight. The attack occurred in the morning and impacted the Yablunivka settlement, as well as Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Andriivka.
2:56 AM

Ukraine takes 9th place in Eurovision 2025.

Ukrainian band Ziferblat took ninth place at the Eurovision 2025 Grand Final on May 17 in Basel, Switzerland. Their song "Bird of Pray" received 218 points – 60 from the jury and 158 from the audience.
10:13 AM  (Updated: )

Russian drone strike on civilian bus in Sumy kills 9, injures 7.

Russia launched a drone strike on Sumy Oblast in the early morning of May 17, killing nine people and injuring four more. The drone targeted a shuttle bus that was transporting civilians near the city of Bilopillia at 6:17 a.m. local time.
6:20 AM

Russia's economic growth slowing down, Rosstat reports.

Russia's economy is experiencing a sharp slowdown in growth, according to a report released by the governmental statistics agency Rosstat on May 16. GDP only grew by 1.4% in the first quarter of 2025 – a notable decline from 4.5% growth in the previous quarter and 5.4% in the same period last year.
* indicates required
