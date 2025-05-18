General Staff: Russia has lost 973,730 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 973,730 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 18.

The number includes 1,130 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,832 tanks, 22,557 armored fighting vehicles, 48,900 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,980 artillery systems, 1,387 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,167 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 36,385 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.