General Staff: Russia has lost 972,600 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 17, 2025 9:17 AM 1 min read
Soldiers from the 56th Motorized Brigade set their target before firing a Grad rocket at Russian infantry in the Bakhmut direction from an undisclosed location in Donetsk Oblast on May 30, 2023. (Asami Terajima/The Kyiv Independent)
Russia has lost 972,600 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 17.

The number includes 910 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,831 tanks, 22,553 armored fighting vehicles, 48,809 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,942 artillery systems, 1,386 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,167 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 36,278 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russian economic growth slowing down, Rosstat reports.

Russia's economy is experiencing a sharp slowdown in growth, according to a report released by the governmental statistics agency Rosstat on May 16. GDP only grew by 1.4% in the first quarter of 2025 – a notable decline from 4.5% growth in the previous quarter and 5.4% in the same period last year.
With Ukraine’s Peaky Blinders chasing Russian soldiers near Pokrovsk.

The Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko spent a day with one of Ukraine's most effective drone units, "Peaky Blinders." As Russian forces continue to push across the front line, Peaky Blinders are tasked with stopping Russian assaults near the embattled city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast.
