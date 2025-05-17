General Staff: Russia has lost 972,600 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 972,600 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 17.

The number includes 910 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,831 tanks, 22,553 armored fighting vehicles, 48,809 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,942 artillery systems, 1,386 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,167 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 36,278 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.