General Staff: Russia has lost 971,690 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 971,690 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 16.

The number includes 1,100 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,825 tanks, 22,546 armored fighting vehicles, 48,713 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,908 artillery systems, 1,385 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,167 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 36,123 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.