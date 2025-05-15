General Staff: Russia has lost 970,590 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 970,590 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 15.

The number includes 1,220 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,812 tanks, 22,514 armored fighting vehicles, 48,547 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,872 artillery systems, 1,384 multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,166 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 36,000 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.