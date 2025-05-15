Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 970,590 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 15, 2025 8:08 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian tank crew climbs into a Soviet-era T-64 tank in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to make final adjustments before heading into battle on Nov. 05, 2024. (Fermin Torrano/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 970,590 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 15.

The number includes 1,220 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,812 tanks, 22,514 armored fighting vehicles, 48,547 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,872 artillery systems, 1,384 multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,166 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 36,000 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Putin won’t attend peace talks in Turkey, Kremlin says
The Kremlin unveiled its delegation for Ukraine-Russia peace talks in a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 14. Putin was not on the list of delegates, nor were any other top-ranking Russian officials.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

