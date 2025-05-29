Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

General Staff: Russia has lost 984,940 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 29, 2025 8:11 AM 1 min read
A T-80 tank from the 80th Air Assault Brigade fires during training near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on July 20, 2024. (Ethan Swope / Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost around 984,940 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 29.

The number includes 1,050 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,864 tanks, 22,645 armored fighting vehicles, 50,015 vehicles and fuel tanks, 28,386 artillery systems, 1,397 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,171 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 336 helicopters, 37,999 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

